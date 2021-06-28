'Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team': BCCI's video featuring Rahul Dravid goes viral in minutes

After a disappointing result at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Team India's new set of players are all set to face Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series.

The Men in Blue, who are without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even coach Ravi Shastri have taken off to the neighboring country where they will play three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday introduced fans to the captain Shikhar Dhawan and coach of Team India Rahul Dravid for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

In the post, Dhawan and Dravid can be seen posing for a picture. The BCCI captioned the picture as "Say hello to #TeamIndia's captain & coach for the Sri Lanka tour. We are excited. Are you?"

The two even spoke about their role and how Dhawan has already played under Dravid's coaching for India A.

WATCH:

It's an honour to lead the Indian team. @SDhawan25 shares his emotions on captaining Sri Lanka-bound #TeamIndia & working with Rahul Dravid. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/E5J0b8KjJA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

What does the #SLvIND limited-overs series mean for everyone involved with the Indian team? Here's what Rahul Dravid - #TeamIndia Head Coach for the Sri Lanka series - has to say pic.twitter.com/ObUgFdhStj — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Soon after, fans flooded social media with heart-warming messages for the duo.

I wholeheartedly believe that Dravid has an ICC World Cup written in his future portfolio as Coach — (@HarshSrivast) June 27, 2021

Indira nagar ka Gunda with Gabbar Destruction loading in Lanka pic.twitter.com/iukIjUov1f — Priyesh (@_priyeshh) June 27, 2021

Rahul Dravid - Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 27, 2021

We want Rahul sir as permanent team india coach... — Shivam Mishra (@ShivamM49866482) June 27, 2021

Looking forward to see this Indian squad in action, a lot of promising names in the lineup, full of energy and a will to give it their best. The icing on the cake is Dravid going with them as the Head Coach. Let's frickin go!!! — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) June 27, 2021

India will be without their main players, who are in the Test squad in England. The Sri Lanka tour will start next month and Team India will play a couple of intra-squad games after landing in Sri Lanka. All six matches will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.