Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


'Most awaited Coach for the Indian Cricket Team': BCCI's video featuring Rahul Dravid goes viral in minutes

The Men in Blue, who are without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even coach Ravi Shastri have taken off for Sri Lanka.


Shikha Dhawan, Rahul Dravid

BCCI's video featuring Rahul Dravid, Shikhar Dhawan goes viral in minutes , BCCI Twitter

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 11:16 AM IST

After a disappointing result at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Team India's new set of players are all set to face Sri Lanka in the limited-overs series.

The Men in Blue, who are without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even coach Ravi Shastri have taken off to the neighboring country where they will play three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the same number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday introduced fans to the captain Shikhar Dhawan and coach of Team India Rahul Dravid for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. 

In the post, Dhawan and Dravid can be seen posing for a picture. The BCCI captioned the picture as "Say hello to #TeamIndia's captain & coach for the Sri Lanka tour. We are excited. Are you?"

The two even spoke about their role and how Dhawan has already played under Dravid's coaching for India A.

WATCH:

Soon after, fans flooded social media with heart-warming messages for the duo.

India will be without their main players, who are in the Test squad in England. The Sri Lanka tour will start next month and Team India will play a couple of intra-squad games after landing in Sri Lanka. All six matches will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.