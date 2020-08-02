Headlines

BCCI planning to conduct Women's IPL, tournament under discussion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is planning to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women's T20 Challenge this year. A source within the body added that the tournament is under discussion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2020, 04:30 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is planning to conduct the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Women's T20 Challenge this year. A source within the body added that the tournament is under discussion.

"Plan for women`s T20 challenge series is in our discussion. We have a plan for our women`s team also," the source told ANI.

When asked about the training camp for the players, the source said "Of course there will be a training camp. We are working on it and soon we will have a proper plan to execute."

"As of now, can say that there is a window in November, most likely from 1-10, but this date is under discussion. Nothing has been finalised and we will sit and discuss each and every aspect," the source added.

The Women's T20 Challenge was played for the very first time in 2018 and in a one-off match, the Supernovas were able to outclass the TrailBlazers.

Then, in 2019, the BCCI organised a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match, featuring a new team called Velocity along with Trailblazers and Supernovas. This year, BCCI had scheduled a four-team contest in the Women's T20 Challenge with seven matches compared to last year's four but it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL Governing Council meeting is scheduled to take place today to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements for the men's IPL, which is now to be held in the UAE. The

2020 edition of the IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the mega event will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

