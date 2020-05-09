BCCI official reveals ONLY reason why Indian players will go for quarantine in Australia

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian Test squad are ready to go for quarantine in Australia only if the fate of the T20 World Cup is unclear.

"T20 World Cup is happening before the Test series. We will need confirmation from the Cricket Australia regarding T20 World Cup. We will look into that when the scenario presents itself," Dhumal was quoted as saying by ANI.

"BCCI and Cricket Australia are communicating. We will go for quarantine if it's unclear that the T20 World Cup is not happening."

"The situation is unclear as of now. So there is no definite answer about the quarantine thing," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

This world-wide pandemic situation has also brought clouds of uncertainty over the forthcoming T20 World Cup and India-Australia Test series.

India is scheduled to take on Australia in four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is from October. However, the hosts are likely to ask BCCI for a five-match Test series.

"Right now, the situation is just to wait and watch. After this long break, I believe they should go for a camp for three to four days. Our team is working on that. There are restrictions right now. We have to look into all that," said Dhumal.

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to lose 300 million Australian dollars if their series against India does not go ahead.