BCCI invites third parties to express interest in acquiring title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19, 2020, to November 10, 2020.

The Rights are available for the period from August 18, 2020, to December 31, 2020. The turnover of the interested third party must be over INR 300 Crores as per the last audited accounts, ANI reported.

Earlier, after Chinese brand Vivo had parted ways for this year's cash-rich tournament, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, have reportedly expressed their interest to become the title sponsors for IPL 2020.

According to a PTI report, Patanjali may send an official proposal in that regard to the Indian cricket board.

"We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform," Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala was quoted as saying.