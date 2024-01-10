Headlines

BCCI confirms host of IPL 2024, tournament's 17th season to take place in...

Teams have already fine-tuned their squads after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 auction, which was held in Dubai last month.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Teams have meticulously fine-tuned their line-ups following the culmination of the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai last month. Despite the upcoming elections in India, a BCCI source affirms that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place in the country, with the anticipated start date being March 22.

While the general election dates are expected to be announced around the same time, the BCCI source confirmed the IPL will be conducted in India. The source clarified, "There is no plan to move the tournament outside the country, as the general election will coincide. If any state has valid reasons not to host matches during that time, the games could be shifted to alternative venues," as mentioned to ANI.

Post the IPL 2024 auction, teams have honed their squads, witnessing a historic moment with Australia's Mitchell Starc becoming the most expensive player in the tournament's history, secured by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs24.75 crore. Additionally, the IPL 2024 auction experienced a notable 57% surge in viewership compared to the previous auction.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that the IPL auction garnered a substantial 22.8 million viewers, surpassing figures from the 2022 auction. The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, are gearing up to defend their title, with MS Dhoni leading the charge once again.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed confidence in Dhoni's return, stating, "He has recovered well from his knee injury, undergoing rehab programs and has commenced training. I am confident he will be fit to play by the commencement of the next IPL." As anticipation builds, fans await the unfolding of IPL 2024, with squads finalized for teams such as Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

