'Ball was in someone else's court': Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence over Koffee With Karan Controversy

Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya has finally broken silence over the controversial topic which involved him and KL Rahul for their sexist remarks against women.

"We as cricketers did not know what was going to happen. The ball was not in my court, it was in someone else's court where they had to take the shot and that's a very vulnerable place you don't want to be," Pandya told India Today.

After Pandya and Rahul's appearance on 'Koffee with Karan', the duo was handed a ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and also got sent back home from India's three-match ODI series against Australia.

BCCI also directed KL and Hardik to pay a fine of Rs 20 lakh each for their remarks on TV and donate Rs 1 lakh each to “the most deserving widows of 10 constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives while on duty”, while also giving Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion Cricket Association for the blind.

Host Karan Johar had also spoken about the matter and said that he felt "very responsible" about what.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show and my platform. I invited them as guests, and so the ramifications and the repercussions of the show are my responsibility."

"I have had so many sleepless nights wondering how can I undo this damage, who is going to listen to me...," Karan had said.

Pandya is currently recovering from his lower back surgery and is set to be included in India A squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.

With the ICC T20I World Cup right around the corner, Pandya is ever so desperate to be back in form for the national side.

The 26-year-old's played a key role during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in the UK, in which Pandya showed his class with both his bat and ball on multiple occasions.