Babar Azam responds to 8-year old fan's heartwarming letter after Pakistan's semi-final defeat in T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is winning hearts on and off the field and in the latest instance, he won over an 8-year old with a beautiful response, who asked for the signatures of all the team members and stood by them despite the loss in the semi-final to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

A journalist shared a letter written by Haroon, an 8-year old kid, who wants to become future Pakistan captain and take his country to the final and win the trophy.

"Dear Pakistani team, I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone, nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win then in the middle I was nervous, in the end I was scared and frightend. Inshallah in the future I will be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team, we will go to finals and win, (sic)" the letter read.

After which he asked for the autographs of all the players of the Pakistan team to be written on a piece of paper and sent to his house. "Babar Azam and Pakistani team, love you my Pakistani team. You will win or loose. We still love you, (sic)" he signed off.

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021

Babar, who was the most run-getter in the tournament scoring 303 runs in six innings, won the fans' hearts with a special response.

Babar wrote, "Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork. You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain."

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria,



Salam,



Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork.



You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021

Pakistan, who were the only unbeaten team in Super 12, were blown away by Australia in the semi-finals in the last three overs as they were bossing the game for 36 overs but Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade helped the men in yellow to chase down 50 runs in three overs to advance to the final.