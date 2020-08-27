Babar Azam needs to master the art of winning matches from Virat Kohli: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam has been hailed as one of the best batsman Pakistan has in the modern era. His style and flair has drawn comparisons with India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The exploits of Babar Azam has likened him to the Fab 4 batting of Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. Babar Azam has a similar record at the start of his career with Kohli, averaging 50 in limited overs cricket but has not yet shown his mettle in the longer format of the game. However, Babar Azam did impress in the Tests against England in tough conditions.

However, former Pakistan batsman and current commentator Ramiz Raja believes that for Babar Azam to be like Virat Kohli, he needs to consistently get his team over the line. Ramiz Raja also believes that the Pakistan cricket team need Babar Azam massively if they have to achieve success on a regular basis.

“This Pakistan batting line-up needs him to score massively. What he has to do is that he needs to become a match-winner now. He needs to learn that from Virat Kohli and he has got the potential as he is just 25 years of age,” Raja reckoned.

Comparisons unfair

However, Ramiz Raja reckoned that the comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are unfair and it is not justified. “Virat Kohli is a proven match-winner. Babar Azam has played only a handful of Tests. He is finding his way in international cricket. However, I don’t think Babar Azam feels any kind of pressure as he has been compared with Virat Kohli,” Ramiz Raja said.

Babar Azam ended the series against England with 195 runs at an average of over 48 with two fifties. He did show his grit and talent in tough batting conditions. In the third Test at Southampton on the final day, with England having their tails up, Babar Azam scored a gritty fifty as Pakistan managed to salvage a draw but it could not save them from their first series loss against England since 2010. The series will now shift to the three-match T20I series starting in Old Trafford.