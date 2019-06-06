Australia vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: 'Fast and furious' Windies pace attack destroys Australian top order

Australia were deep trouble after West Indies pace attack went through their top order. Being put in to bat, Australia lost four wickets for just 38 runs inside 8 overs. The pace trio of Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas did the early damage.

Thomas drew first blood when he forced Australian captain Aaron Finch (6) to nick one behind with a beautiful piece of fast bowling. David Warner (3) was then caught at backward point going for a straight drive against Sheldon Cottrell. The Windies pacer celebrated with his usual salute.

Shai Hope then took a great catch behind the wicket as Ander Russell claimed the wicket of Usman Khawaja (13). Cottrell then got back with a bouncer and induced a top edge from Glenn Maxwell (0) with Hope taking another catch.

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis then tried to rebuild the innings adding 41 runs for the fifth wicket. However, captain Jason Holder got Stoinis (19) to hit one straight to Nicholas Pooran at the boundary to make it 79 for 5.

Earlier, Holder had won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies made one change to the side that beat Pakistan, bringing in Evin Lewis in place of Darren Bravo, while Australia decided to play with the same side that played against Afghanistan.

Australia vs West Indies- Playing 11s

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.