Can men get breast cancer? Here's all you need to know

Cricket

AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Check out all the details related to Australia vs Pakistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Bengaluru

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

In the upcoming 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia will lock horns with Pakistan at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. The stage is set for an exciting clash between these two cricketing powerhouses, However, Australia's performance in the tournament has been somewhat lackluster, securing just one victory out of the three matches played so far. On the other hand. Pakistan has shown promise with two wins in their three encounters, positioning themselves at fourth place in the points table, while Australia currently resides at the seventh spot.

Australia's recent match was against Sri Lanka, a contest where Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. The Sri Lankan openers made a blistering start, forging a formidable 125-run partnership. Both openers notched up half-centuries, but their departure triggered a dramatic batting collapse. The entire Sri Lankan team crumbled, getting bowled out for a mere 209 runs. Australia, despite stumbling early in their chase, managed to regroup with solid partnerships and eventually clinched the match by a margin of five wickets

Pakistan's recent encounter pitted them against India, with India winning the toss and choosing to field. Pakistan's innings kicked off strongly with a robust opening partnership and an 82-run stand for the third wicket. However, following the dismissal of the third wicket, Pakistan's batting order unraveled swiftly, culminating in their entire team being bowled out for a paltry 191 runs. This total was rendered even smaller by an outstanding performance from Rohit Sharma, who unleashed a relentless assault on every bowler but narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century. India went on to secure a resounding victory, triumphing by seven wickets.

The match between Australia and Pakistan promises to be an enthralling encounter, as both teams aim to improve their standing in the World Cup and make their mark on the global stage. Cricket enthusiasts and fans are in for an exciting showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the world will be watching as these cricket giants clash in the quest for victory.

Live streaming details

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs Pakistan match to be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played on Friday, October 20. 

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs Pakistan match will be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will the Australia vs Pakistan match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Pakistan match?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs Pakistan match online for free? 

The Australia vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 


Pitch report

The pitch is favorable for the batters, and the fans should expect a high-scoring game, as the ball would come nicely onto the bat. The team that wins the toss should look to the ball first. 

Weather update

As per the Weather Channel, there is forecast for a cloudy day, but there is no chance of rain with temperatures hovering around 29-30° C in the noon and 24-27° C during the evening.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Australia

David Warner, Steve Smith, MP Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, MR Marsh, GJ Maxwell, JP Inglis (wk), A Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Abdullah Shafique, IU Haq, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, SH Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), S Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

 

 

