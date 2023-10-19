AUS vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Pakistan Match 18

AUS vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 18, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Pakistan

In the upcoming 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia will lock horns with Pakistan at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. The stage is set for an exciting clash between these two cricketing powerhouses, However, Australia's performance in the tournament has been somewhat lackluster, securing just one victory out of the three matches played so far. On the other hand. Pakistan has shown promise with two wins in their three encounters, positioning themselves at fourth place in the points table, while Australia currently resides at the seventh spot.

Australia's recent match was against Sri Lanka, a contest where Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. The Sri Lankan openers made a blistering start, forging a formidable 125-run partnership. Both openers notched up half-centuries, but their departure triggered a dramatic batting collapse. The entire Sri Lankan team crumbled, getting bowled out for a mere 209 runs. Australia, despite stumbling early in their chase, managed to regroup with solid partnerships and eventually clinched the match by a margin of five wickets

Pakistan's recent encounter pitted them against India, with India winning the toss and choosing to field. Pakistan's innings kicked off strongly with a robust opening partnership and an 82-run stand for the third wicket. However, following the dismissal of the third wicket, Pakistan's batting order unraveled swiftly, culminating in their entire team being bowled out for a paltry 191 runs. This total was rendered even smaller by an outstanding performance from Rohit Sharma, who unleashed a relentless assault on every bowler but narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century. India went on to secure a resounding victory, triumphing by seven wickets.

The match between Australia and Pakistan promises to be an enthralling encounter, as both teams aim to improve their standing in the World Cup and make their mark on the global stage. Cricket enthusiasts and fans are in for an exciting showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the world will be watching as these cricket giants clash in the quest for victory.

Australia vs Pakistan match details

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 18, World Cup 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Date & Time: Friday, October 19, 2:00 pm IST

AUS vs PAK Dream 11 Prediction

Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

AUS vs PAK, MY Dream 11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Josh Inglis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf