Aus Open Final: Sofia Kenin becomes youngest Australian Open women's singles winner in 12 years

The 21-year-old registered her win by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to secure her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title.

Sofia Kenin completed a memorable comeback to defeat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the finals of the Australian Open on Saturday (February 1).

After losing the first set to Muguruza, Kenin turned things around in the next two to become the youngest Australian Open women's singles winner in 12 years.

The 21-year-old registered her win by 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to secure her maiden Women Singles Gland Slam title.

Muguruza's aggressive gameplan did not go down too well on the day, even though the two-times Grand slam winner managed to win the first set 6-4 against the American.

However, Kenin reacted and instantly produced a quick bounce back in the second set and dropped just 2 games and won the set 6-2.

The third set was a complete reminiscent of the second one as he asserted her dominance throughout the way and outclassed Muguruza 6-2.