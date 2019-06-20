Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

Om Birla

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


'Another day, another team, another century, same David Warner': Twitter hails Australia star for another World Cup ton

Australia's David Warner reached his century in just 110 balls against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday.


David Warner

, AFP

Share

Written By

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:37 PM IST

David Warner completed 16th century of ODI career against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday. This is the second century for Warner in this World Cup. He reached to the landmark in just 110 balls.  He is now the first Australian to score multiple centuries at a World Cup since Matthew Hayden in 2007. He is also now equal with Adam Gilchrist on 16 ODI centuries.

Here's how some Twitter user reacted to his century:

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 match on Thursday. Australia have made three changes, replacing fit-again Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Voulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder.  In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain has been drafted into the playing eleven. 

Australia vs Bangladesh (Teams)

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox