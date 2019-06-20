'Another day, another team, another century, same David Warner': Twitter hails Australia star for another World Cup ton

David Warner completed 16th century of ODI career against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday. This is the second century for Warner in this World Cup. He reached to the landmark in just 110 balls. He is now the first Australian to score multiple centuries at a World Cup since Matthew Hayden in 2007. He is also now equal with Adam Gilchrist on 16 ODI centuries.

Fewest innings to 16th ODI century 94 - Hashim Amla 110 - Virat Kohli/DAVID WARNER #Aus 126 - Shikhar Dhawan 128 - Joe Root Fewest matches 97 - Amla 112 - WARNER 115 - Kohli 127 - Dhawan 136 - Root#CWC19 #CWC2019 #BanvAus#AusvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 20, 2019

Fewest innings taken to reach 16 ODI hundreds: Hashim Amla - 94 Virat Kohli & David Warner* - 110 Fewest matches taken to reach 16 ODI hundreds: Hashim Amla - 97 David Warner* - 112 Virat Kohli - 115#AUSvBAN #CWC19 #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 20, 2019

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their World Cup 2019 match on Thursday. Australia have made three changes, replacing fit-again Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Voulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder. In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain has been drafted into the playing eleven.

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.