'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

Cricket

Cricket

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

Sachin Tendulkar trolls Shoaib Akhtar after India's 8th World Cup victory over Pakistan

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Rohit Sharma displayed an explosive performance on the field against Pakistan during the 2023 World Cup match on Saturday. Simultaneously, Sachin Tendulkar was setting social media ablaze. While Rohit Sharma dismantled the Pakistan pacers with a brutal 86, aiding India in a resounding victory in Ahmedabad, Tendulkar engaged in friendly banter with his old friend and former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, on the social media platform 'X'

The exchange started when Shoaib Akhtar posted a cheeky message on the social media platform ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 match, as part of a promotional campaign. Akhtar shared a throwback photo of one of his dismissals of Tendulkar and sent a message of support for the Pakistan team. Sachin Tendulkar waited until the game was over and delivered a response that reverberated on 'X' after India convincingly defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. He tweeted, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha....," in reply to Akhtar's post.

Tendulkar's post came after India secured one of their most dominant World Cup victories against Pakistan. After restricting Pakistan to just 191 runs, India successfully chased down the target in a mere 30.3 overs, largely thanks to Rohit Sharma's sensational 86 off 63 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar was the focal point of attention on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the legendary batsman, also the ICC ambassador for the World Cup, joined both teams for the national anthems. He shared a warm embrace with Virat Kohli before the match at Motera and even had the honor of carrying the World Cup trophy onto the field.

Before Rohit's spectacular innings, it was the collective effort of the Indian bowlers that dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup. Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award for his exceptional figures of 2 for 19 in 7 overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya each picked up 2 wickets as Pakistan crumbled, losing their last 8 wickets for a mere 36 runs.

