19:29: Significance behind MS Dhoni mentioning 'THAT TIME' in his retirement post

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post. The former Team India skipper took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired".

The video also had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background.

But numerous fans have been wondering why Dhoni mentioned the specific time in 19:29 on his retirement post. So here is the reason why!

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD did not feature for the Men In Blue.

That was also the final time Mahi downed upon the iconic Blue jersey for India when he got run-out, inches away from guiding his nation to another thrilling victory.

According to social media speculations, when Dhoni left the pitch for the final time for Team India, the clock showed 19:29 as well. As per the belives from fans, this is the reason why Dhoni decided to refer to that specific timeband in his retirement post.

While other fans drew links from the '1929 Great Depression' to Dhoni's retirement at 19:29 too.

@ap_pune Sir, Dhoni retiring at 19.29 ,is it indicating 1929 & The Great Depression is coming (as many were expecting in Mar-Apr 2020) !? — Expert on Everything Joshi (@SamyukthaJoshi) August 16, 2020

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.