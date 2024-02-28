MIW vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2024: UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 6 of TATA WPL 2024 between MIW and UP Warriorz here.

The Mumbai Indians are aiming to secure their third consecutive victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as they face off against the UP Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The defending champions kicked off the tournament with a win against the Delhi Capitals, followed by a triumph over the Gujarat Giants. In contrast, the UP Warriorz have suffered defeats in both of their matches so far.

The Warriorz narrowly lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by a mere 2 runs in their WPL 2024 opener at the same venue last week.

Their hopes were further dashed when they were convincingly defeated by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in matchday 4 of the prestigious T20 tournament.