MIW vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2024: UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

The Mumbai Indians are aiming to secure their third consecutive victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 as they face off against the UP Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The defending champions kicked off the tournament with a win against the Delhi Capitals, followed by a triumph over the Gujarat Giants. In contrast, the UP Warriorz have suffered defeats in both of their matches so far.
The Warriorz narrowly lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women by a mere 2 runs in their WPL 2024 opener at the same venue last week.
Their hopes were further dashed when they were convincingly defeated by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in matchday 4 of the prestigious T20 tournament.
Issy Wong delivers a stellar performance, striking Mumbai with an outstanding review. Despite this, Tahlia McGrath exits the game. In a further blow to Mumbai, the seamer dismisses Healy, who carelessly gives a simple catch to Saika Ishaque at backward point.
Amelia Kerr ended the 94-run opening partnership by dismissing Kiran Navgire, who was stumped while attempting to dance down the track. Although Navgire played a brilliant innings, she may have been better off resisting the temptation to leave her crease.
Nat Sciver-Brunt began the over with a wide delivery, but quickly adjusted her line and length to put pressure on the UP openers. Unfortunately, a misfield by Pooja Vastrakar allowed Alyssa Healy to score a boundary. The UP skipper then capitalized on this momentum by finishing the over with another boundary over mid-on.
Issy Wong has fulfilled her role, and S Sajana seamlessly continued the momentum from the previous innings by hitting a boundary to long-off. However, Anjali Sarvani made a significant impact by taking her first wicket and dismissing the big-hitter.
Amelia Kerr expertly executes a sweep shot, connecting with precision to send Rajeshwari Gayakwad's delivery soaring over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. Just a few balls later, Kerr repeats the sweep, sending the ball racing to the backward square leg boundary.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad secures a crucial wicket by dismissing Matthews, thanks to an outstanding catch by Harris near the ropes. Matthews is out for fifty, a significant blow for UP who will be relieved after missing multiple opportunities to dismiss the Mumbai opener earlier in the match.
Sophie Ecclestone returns to the attack, and UP grants Matthews another chance at life, this time with a dropped catch at sweeper cover. However, a dreadful mix-up resulted in Nat Sciver-Brunt sacrificing her wicket as Matthews prolongs her innings.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad has returned to the attack, and Nat Sciver-Brunt responds with a powerful pull shot that sends the ball racing to the deep mid-wicket boundary. The runs are coming easily, with boundaries being hit frequently, as Mumbai maintains a scoring rate of over seven runs per over.
Grace Harris made a breakthrough by breaking the 50-run opening stand. Poonam Khemnar missed an easy catch, giving Matthews a second chance, but Rajashri Gayakwad redeemed the team by taking a fantastic catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Yastika.
Yastika dominated the match by repeatedly finding the fence, punishing Anjali with powerful attacking shots. She then showcased her skill by smashing the first six of the evening with a perfectly executed shot down town. The connection was flawless, resulting in 18 runs scored in the over.
Grace Harris has entered the attack, showcasing her skills as a finger spinner by only conceding four runs in her first over. Despite their talent, both Yastika and Matthews have opted for a cautious approach, with neither player managing to hit a boundary yet.
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Alyssa Healy - We'll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us. It's always some extra spice, but this is WPL and it's Indian conditions (on the possible AUS-ENG rivalry with Nat Sciver-Brunt)
Nat Sciver-Brunt - Harman has got a niggle, too early in the competition and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I've picked up a bit from her. Lots of chants for RCB, but we've done well to silence the crowd as well.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match number 6 of WPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live scores and updates as the action unfolds.