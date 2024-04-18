MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: MI eye major win against PBKS in Mohali

In the 33rd match of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings stand at the seventh spot on the points table with two wins from six matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are positioned eighth, also with two wins from six games.

Punjab Kings lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 34 runs.Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were defeated by Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, despite Rohit Sharma scoring 105 runs.

In their previous 31 matches against each other, Punjab Kings have won 15 times, and Mumbai Indians have won 16.