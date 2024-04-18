Twitter
Cricket

MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: MI eye major win against PBKS in Mohali

Follow live score from match 33 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and PBKS here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

In the 33rd match of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings stand at the seventh spot on the points table with two wins from six matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are positioned eighth, also with two wins from six games.

Punjab Kings lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets, with Ashutosh Sharma scoring 34 runs.Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians were defeated by Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, despite Rohit Sharma scoring 105 runs.

In their previous 31 matches against each other, Punjab Kings have won 15 times, and Mumbai Indians have won 16.

 

 

  • 18 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM

    MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head

    In the epic battle between Mumbai and Punjab, Mumbai has emerged victorious with a narrow lead of 16 wins to Punjab's 15 in their 31 encounters. The clashes between MI and PBKS since 2020 have been nothing short of intense, with Mumbai holding a slight edge of 4 wins to Punjab's 3. 

  • 17 Apr 2024, 09:53 PM

    MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla

  • 17 Apr 2024, 09:52 PM

    MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings from Mohali. Stay tuned for latest updates.

