DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: DC eye major win against GT in Delhi

Follow live score from match 40 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and GT here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 40th IPL 2024 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth place, while Gujarat Titans are sixth on the points table. Delhi Capitals have won 3 out of 8 matches this season, while Gujarat Titans have 4 wins from 8 games.

Delhi Capitals lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, with Jake Fraser McGurk top-scoring with 65 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans won their last game against Punjab Kings by 3 wickets, with Shubman Gill scoring 35 and Rahul Tewatia adding 36 runs.

In their head-to-head stats, both teams have won two matches each out of the four games played in this format.

 

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Apr 2024, 09:58 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade

    Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma

  • 23 Apr 2024, 09:56 PM

    DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans from Delhi. Stay tuned for latest updates.

