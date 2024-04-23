DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: DC eye major win against GT in Delhi

Follow live score from match 40 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and GT here.

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 40th IPL 2024 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth place, while Gujarat Titans are sixth on the points table. Delhi Capitals have won 3 out of 8 matches this season, while Gujarat Titans have 4 wins from 8 games.

Delhi Capitals lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, with Jake Fraser McGurk top-scoring with 65 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans won their last game against Punjab Kings by 3 wickets, with Shubman Gill scoring 35 and Rahul Tewatia adding 36 runs.

In their head-to-head stats, both teams have won two matches each out of the four games played in this format.