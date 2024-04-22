Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

Zomato food orders to now cost more, platform hikes fee by 25% to…

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

7 benefits of eating cashew everyday

7 benefits of drinking soy milk

Natural ways to boost immunity during summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

This actress began work at 9, had no money, father worked at petrol pump despite being doctor, now she rules box office

HomeBusiness

Business

Zomato food orders to now cost more, platform hikes fee by 25% to…

The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

article-main
Zomato
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online food delivery platform Zomato has hiked its platform fee by 25% to Rs 5 per order.

Zomato introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 in August last year and later increased it to Rs 3 to improve its margins and become profitable.

Buoyed by record food orders on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery platform in January increased its mandatory platform fee to Rs 4 from Rs 3 per order across key markets.

The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold.

Meanwhile, the company has suspended Intercity Legends, its inter-city food delivery service.

“Enhancements are underway. Please stay tuned as we will be back to serve you soon,” read the message on the ‘Legends’ tab on the Zomato app.

Last week, Zomato received a goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore. The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for the July 2017-March 2021 period.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US imposes sanctions on Chinese, Belarus firms for providing ballistic missile tech to Pakistan

This Bollywood actor was mocked by relatives for looks, lost child, became father again at 56, but then...

'Unfortunately...': Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals reason behind postponing India visit

This star lived without electricity, chopped firewood, went to unorthodox schools, later gave cult classic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, accuses him of running 'school of corruption' in country

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement