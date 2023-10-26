'Youth should work 70 hours weekly': NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Rs 5.62 lakh crore firm

According to N R Narayana Murthy, one of the creators of Infosys, young people in India must put in 70 hours a week of work if they are to compete with economies that have advanced significantly over the previous two to three decades.

According to N R Narayana Murthy, one of the creators of Infosys, young people in India must put in 70 hours a week of work if they are to compete with economies that have advanced significantly over the previous two to three decades. The first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast, "The Record," featuring Murthy, was made available on YouTube today.

In the podcast, Murthy and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai discussed a variety of subjects, including technology, building nations, and his Rs 5.62 lakh crore-company Infosys. He claimed that because India has some of the lowest rates of work productivity in the world, its young people will need to work longer hours to keep up with nations like China, just as Germany and Japan accomplished after World War II.

We won't be able to catch up with those nations that have achieved great strides unless we increase work productivity, lower government corruption to some extent—we've been reading about it, but I don't know the reality—and shorten the time it takes for our bureaucracy to make decisions, Murthy said. The youth of the nation, he said, needed to declare, "This is my country. I would like to work 70 hours a week".