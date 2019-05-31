Yamaha Music sings 'Make in India' tune

As part of its 'Make in India' initiative, Yamaha Music India will increase focus on producing musical equipment/ instruments for the Indian market and also make the country an export hub. Kick-starting the process, the Japanese firm has introduced its first product (Indian musical keyboard) from the Chennai facility and expects to dole out more such initiatives in the years to come.

According to Takashi Haga, managing director, Yamaha Music India, the musical keyboard has been built under the compay's 'Make in India' initiative. "India is a land of diversity and the new keyboard will address the requirement of all its discerning customers. Yamaha Music India will not only produce its equipment for the Indian market but make India its major export hub. World over the music industry is on a growth trajectory with increasing demand everywhere. We see a growing trend of schools and other education institutes stressing on the importance of learning music. We are confident that products like these which are unique, efficient and customised will cater to the needs of several hundred music teachers, students, hobbyist and professionals," he said.

The first Indian musical keyboard christened PSR I500 is a versatile and customised portable keyboard for Indian and global market alike. The instrument consists of a vast collection of on-board Indian instruments tunes and auto accompaniment style functions, which covers a broad spectrum of Indian music genres from every corner of the country.

It consists of 801 instrument tunes, of which 40 are of Indian instruments. An ideal portable keyboard for music lovers, it also offers functions like 'quick sampling' which is designed to assist the musician to perform in a variety of situations. In addition, it features a number of lesson functions, including a built-in tabla / mridangam and tanpura functions under the 'Riyaz' function to help learn how to play songs or traditional Indian 'Raga' scales.

Established in March 2008, Yamaha Music India Pvt Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation. Headquartered at Gurgaon, Haryana it has a manufacturing plant in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu producing world-class products for Indian and global markets.