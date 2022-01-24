Wudzo's digital strategy during Covid crisis: Launches a virtual platform for home interiors

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit mankind, everyone has been adapting creative ways to lead a ‘normal’ life while maintaining social distance. With the third wave of the Coronavirus beginning in India, businesses have to again find ways to keep the profits coming in while helping customers be as safe as possible. One such creative business strategy is adapted by Wudzo, one of the leading interior designing companies in Bangalore.

Wudzo has been working on its innovative home-tech platform for a while. Through this platform, customers can stay track of their orders, designs, and even interact with the designers without having to leave their homes. The idea behind this home-tech platform is to allow customers to get all the interior designing services they might need without having to risk themselves and their loved ones in the process.

The company’s experience centers are located at HSR Layout and HRBR Layout in Bangalore. However, amidst the Covid crisis, they are doing everything possible to make their customers’ experience with them as seamless and contactless as possible.

Their home-tech platform kills two birds with one stone. Firstly, they help customers be as safe as possible from getting infected by the new omicron variant of coronavirus. Secondly, they are leveraging the place the social-business environment is headed in general. In the future, most business operations will occur over the Internet anyway, and it is only about time that home-tech platforms will pick up pace as well.

The platform is readily available now. Through it, customers get to choose the designs and materials they want right from the comforts of their homes. Moreover, they also get to interact with the entire home decor team and get to know them in actuality. Through their AI-supported chatbox, customers also get to be in touch with the company 24x7 so that their grievances can be addressed. The platform also allows customers to keep track of all payments on one platform at every step of the designing project’s process.

Ever since its inception only four years ago, Wudzo has become one of the leading interior designers in Bangalore. This is not only because of their quality of work, but also because of the way they interconnect creativity with innovation. They take all steps possible to make interior designing and home decor accessible for everyone and their virtual platform is only a testimony of how forward-looking they are.

