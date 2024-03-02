Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Everyone has a different interpretation of what Connaught Place, or CP, means. It's a gastronomic haven, a premier hangout, and a shopping haven for everyday Indian living in Delhi. It's a must-visit location for travellers from overseas. In the meantime, it's the perfect place for retailers to open their businesses and work as their dream office.

Connaught Place, built by the British Government in 1929, was completed in five years. It was later named after a British royal figure, the Duke of Connaught and Strathearn. The architectural design is credited to British architect Robert Tor Russell, who collaborated with Nicholas on the blueprint. Russell is well-known for designing Connaught Place's architectural concept, which was inspired by notable structures in England, such as the Royal Crescent and the Roman Colosseum.

Connaught Place became a thriving centre of business and culture after India gained its independence. It is currently among the most expensive commercial districts in the world. To be sure, if you work here, you are probably in one of the priciest places on earth. However, the general public is still largely unaware of who owns these buildings, so many wonder who these valuable properties belong to.

Connaught Place has a large number of property owners, according to a Quora user by the name of Shivam Tiwari. Legally speaking, the Government of India is the rightful owner of this territory. But most properties here were rented out for relatively low prices before independence, usually for just a few hundred rupees. It's even mentioned that a few people could rent up to fifty stores.

Before independence, properties that were rented out were subject to an annual rent increase of 10% from the base price under the Old Delhi Rent Control Act. Consequently, the rent would have only slightly increased over time, remaining relatively low even today, if, for instance, the owner had rented a shop for Rs 50 in 1945 and complied with this act. The fact that nothing much has changed in this situation over the past seven decades is interesting.