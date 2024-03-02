Twitter
Headlines

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Inside details of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's ultra-luxurious gifts to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant before wedding

IPL 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder joins LSG as assistant coach, to work under...

Mother polar bear rescues cub from drowning, viral video wins internet

Disha Patani defends Karan Johar against nepotism allegations: ‘I was just 18 when…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Inside details of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's ultra-luxurious gifts to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant before wedding

7 nutritious substitutes for butter

Signs and symptoms of blockage in brain nerves

IPL: Batters with most runs in a season without scoring a fifty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Disha Patani defends Karan Johar against nepotism allegations: ‘I was just 18 when…’

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

HomeBusiness

Business

Who is the owner of Delhi's Connaught Place? Who collects the rent which runs into crores?

Connaught Place, built by the British Government in 1929, was completed in five years. It was later named after a British royal figure, the Duke of Connaught and Strathearn.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Everyone has a different interpretation of what Connaught Place, or CP, means. It's a gastronomic haven, a premier hangout, and a shopping haven for everyday Indian living in Delhi. It's a must-visit location for travellers from overseas. In the meantime, it's the perfect place for retailers to open their businesses and work as their dream office.

Connaught Place, built by the British Government in 1929, was completed in five years. It was later named after a British royal figure, the Duke of Connaught and Strathearn. The architectural design is credited to British architect Robert Tor Russell, who collaborated with Nicholas on the blueprint. Russell is well-known for designing Connaught Place's architectural concept, which was inspired by notable structures in England, such as the Royal Crescent and the Roman Colosseum.

Connaught Place became a thriving centre of business and culture after India gained its independence. It is currently among the most expensive commercial districts in the world. To be sure, if you work here, you are probably in one of the priciest places on earth. However, the general public is still largely unaware of who owns these buildings, so many wonder who these valuable properties belong to.

Connaught Place has a large number of property owners, according to a Quora user by the name of Shivam Tiwari. Legally speaking, the Government of India is the rightful owner of this territory. But most properties here were rented out for relatively low prices before independence, usually for just a few hundred rupees. It's even mentioned that a few people could rent up to fifty stores.

Before independence, properties that were rented out were subject to an annual rent increase of 10% from the base price under the Old Delhi Rent Control Act. Consequently, the rent would have only slightly increased over time, remaining relatively low even today, if, for instance, the owner had rented a shop for Rs 50 in 1945 and complied with this act. The fact that nothing much has changed in this situation over the past seven decades is interesting.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India after elderly passenger...

Viral video shows monkey swimming like a pro, internet is stunned

'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE