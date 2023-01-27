Who is Preety Maggo? Doctor mocked at Shark Tank earns Rs 5 lakh with breast milk, hair, blood

Pretty Maggo of Shark Tank India: The price of her jewellery is between Rs 2000 and a few lakhs.

Preety Maggo is arguably the most talked about contestant on Shark Tank India Season 2 after the FlatHead founder. The woman, a Delhi-based medical doctor, was mocked by various sharks on the show for her unusual business idea. She even heard expressions like "eww" from the sharks but she held her own. She gracefully explained her business to these business honchos and proved in the end that there is a market for her product. The way she believes in her idea is inspiring to say the least. Here's the story of Preety Maggo, who created a profitable business with breast milk, hair, parts of the umbilical cord and blood. Preety Maggo started her business Magic of Memories in 2019. She makes and sells keepsake jewellery made from breast milk, hair, parts of the umbilical cord and more. She asked for Rs 25 lakh investment at Shark Tank India. The sharks, however, thought the business wasn't investible.

Preety has been receiving a lot of support online. She makes jewellery for young parents. For instance, she would make jewellery for a son who wants to preserve his father's blood in a bracelet or locket. She also makes such jewellery for pets. She has a decent following of 65000 on Instagram. She has also made jewellery for young mothers who want to cherish their motherhood with breast milk jewellery, umbilical cord jewellery and even blood jewellery. At Shark Tank, she shared that once she refused a request to make jewellery with a person's sperm. So far, she has made 600 pieces of jewellery for her clients.

Since Shark Tank, she has garnered thousands of followers in less than a month. Maggoo got interested in breast milk jewellery when her child was six-months-old, in 2019. She had seen such jewellery in 2017 on the Facebook page of a German artiste. Such jewellery is already famous in Europe and the United States. Since she is a doctor, she tried various ways to make such jewellery and succeeded. She made samples from her own breast milk. Some people send samples of their first breast milk for the jewellery.

The price of her jewellery is between Rs 2000 and a few lakhs. The prices depend on the chosen metal and design. You need to send 20 ml of breast milk for any jewellery.

About Shark Tank, Preety said they were not aware of the concept. She said in an interview with Your Story, she won't be able to heed their advice of focussing on just hair story. She said she will not be able to cater to a wider customer base.

She said the overall response of the masses has been encouraging. She now earns Rs 5 lakh per month, not an easy feat. She said she will raise funds to expand her team. She also wants to do something for the under-priviledged sections of the society.

She offers rings, pendants and bracelets. She first dehydrates the breast milk and uses that in a piece of jewellery. She also uses dried blood.