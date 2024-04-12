Business

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

Mukesh Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 116.1 billion, as per Forbes. This is around Rs 9,69,600 crore as of April 12.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the richest person not just in India, but also in Asia. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries whose market cap is Rs 19,86,000 crore as of April 12. His Reliance Group is present in several sectors including telecom, oil and gas and retail. The 66-year-old owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and a mansion in Mumbai named Antilia. According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 116.1 billion as of April 12. This is around Rs 9,69,600 crore. But do you know where Ambani invests his money? The billionaire has diversified his investments. He puts money in various sectors including a major chunk in future businesses. He recently acquired a 60 per cent stake in a medicine delivery company Netmeds. Moreover, the Reliance chairman has acquired a majority stake in an Indian robotics startup named Addverb Technologies for around Rs 983 crore. His Reliance Industries is likely to buy Paramount Global's 13 per cent stake in TV and streaming company Viacom18 for around USD 517 million (Rs 4310 crore). Besides, Reliance Industries’ retail arm acquired 96 per cent stake in online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for over Rs 182 crore in 2020. This is how the billionaire invests his money instead of putting money in banks and mutual funds. READ | Meet man who studied till class 8, runs Rs 13430 crore company, competing with PepsiCo

