Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? School teacher-turned-coach played by Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, made Indian team 'Brazil of Asia'

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Skandamata

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Skandamata

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Most sixes by each team in IPL 2024

5 youngest batters to reach 3000 IPL runs

Fastest planets in our solar system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

More Trouble For AAP, ED Moves To Court Seeking MLA Amanatullah Khan's Arrest In Waqf Board Case

MI Vs RCB Highlights: Ishan, Surya Shine, Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru | IPL 2024

Another Setback For Delhi CM, Vigilance Department Sacks Bibhav Kumar As Private Secretary | AAP

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? School teacher-turned-coach played by Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, made Indian team 'Brazil of Asia'

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Akshay Kumar's production house conned by fake casting agent, suspect arrested after influencer's quick thinking

HomeBusiness

Business

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

Mukesh Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 116.1 billion, as per Forbes. This is around Rs 9,69,600 crore as of April 12.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 07:00 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the richest person not just in India, but also in Asia. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries whose market cap is Rs 19,86,000 crore as of April 12. His Reliance Group is present in several sectors including telecom, oil and gas and retail. The 66-year-old owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and a mansion in Mumbai named Antilia. According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 116.1 billion as of April 12. This is around Rs 9,69,600 crore. But do you know where Ambani invests his money?

The billionaire has diversified his investments. He puts money in various sectors including a major chunk in future businesses. He recently acquired a 60 per cent stake in a medicine delivery company Netmeds. Moreover,  the Reliance chairman has acquired a majority stake in an Indian robotics startup named Addverb Technologies for around Rs 983 crore.

His Reliance Industries is likely to buy Paramount Global's 13 per cent stake in TV and streaming company Viacom18 for around USD 517 million (Rs 4310 crore). Besides, Reliance Industries’ retail arm acquired 96 per cent stake in online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for over Rs 182 crore in 2020. This is how the billionaire invests his money instead of putting money in banks and mutual funds.

READ | Meet man who studied till class 8, runs Rs 13430 crore company, competing with PepsiCo

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana: 6 students dead, several others injured after school bus carrying them overturns

Meet woman who lives in world's largest house, much bigger than Mukesh Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is..

Meet lesser-known brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, who has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, became superstar with over Rs 289 crore net worth, her husband is..

Sarah Sham's professional journey, from an intern in publishing field to now standing tall in interior design

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement