What to expect from today’s Budget session in Parliament – 10 important points

The Budget session will resume in the Parliament from today, March 14, and there are several things on the agenda of the central government. As the second part of the budget, the session will take place from today, the opposition is set to come prepared as well.

According to the agenda announced by the central government ahead of the sitting, the Jammu and Kashmir budget will be announced today, and several bills have also been tabled for discussion for this session.

Here are some points on what to expect from the budget –