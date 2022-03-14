What to expect from today’s Budget session in Parliament – 10 important points

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
The Budget session will resume in the Parliament from today, March 14, and there are several things on the agenda of the central government. As the second part of the budget, the session will take place from today, the opposition is set to come prepared as well.
According to the agenda announced by the central government ahead of the sitting, the Jammu and Kashmir budget will be announced today, and several bills have also been tabled for discussion for this session.
Here are some points on what to expect from the budget –
- The Centre, during today’s budget session, will focus on getting the Parliament's approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha during the post-lunch sitting of the Lok Sabha.
- Apart from the Jammu and Kashmir budget, the Centre is also planning on discussing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today.
- Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda will be introducing the ST amendment bill, which seeks the inclusion of certain groups and communities into the Scheduled Tribes list of Tripura.
- The government has set its agenda for the budget session today, but the Opposition has also prepared a list of questions. The Opposition is expected to raise the issue of unemployment and inflation in the session.
- Apart from the economical aspects, the Opposition is also expected to raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn Ukraine, and the drop in the interest rates of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation.
- Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am on March 14 instead of conducting separate shifts for both the houses, which were held during the first session of the Union Budget 2022.
- The first session of the Union Budget 2022 was conducted from January 29 to February 11, which commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall, after which the Economic Survey was presented.
- The Union Budget was discussed by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
- After the first session of the Union Budget, many people have hopes that the second session of the budget will bring some benefits for the common man.