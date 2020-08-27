Vegetable prices shoot up in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal due to heavy rains

After large scale flooding in most parts of the country, vegetable prices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Chandigarh have shot up by 50-80% with tomatoes, onion and potatoes being the most hiked. As per reports, prices of vegetables have increased due to excessive rain, labour shortage and an increase in transportation cost. Hoarding is also suspected to be one of the reasons.

Retail prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, have soared in cities despite stable wholesale prices, traders told news agency PTI.

Tomatoes and potatoes are being sold at Rs 60 per kg and Rs 40 per kg, while other vegetables like garlic, chillies and coriander are also witnessing a price hike. Due to the hike, the number of buyers has reduced substantially.

A Bhopal trader told news agency ANI that the hike in vegetable prices is a result of excessive rainfall. He added that much of the harvest has been spoiled, and farmers may struggle to recover costs in the absence of demand.

Rajnish, a trader from Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, told PTI that vegetable rates are stable in wholesale markers because demand is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. "But retail prices of green vegetables and tomatoes are high due to various reasons," added Rajnish.

"Vegetables have become very expensive. Coriander is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, green chillies for Rs 50 per kg and garlic for Rs 150 per kg," a vendor at Delhi's Daryaganj vegetable retail market told news agency ANI.

In UP's Prayagraj, prices of vegetables like tomato and onion have doubled. Earlier, tomato and onion were sold at Rs 40 per kg. They are now being sold at Rs 80 per kg. "Everyone is worried because of inflation. We request the government to sort this issue," a vegetable seller told ANI.

Because of the price hike in markets, retailers have also increased their prices.

The price hike in vegetables could become a problem for families who are already tried to cope with financial distress amid COVID-19 pandemic.