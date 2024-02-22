Twitter
This brand is set to compete with companies of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, know details

The brand was launched in Istanbul in 2000 by Emil Guzelis and has nearly 400 stores worldwide.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Turkey-based diamond jewellery brand Zen Diamond has disclosed its strategic plans to enter India's major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The brand will initially focus on launching an online platform, targeting India's expanding aspirational youth and middle-aged market. Moreover, Zen Diamond has set its sights on tier 2 and tier 3 cities in subsequent phases, aiming to establish physical retail outlets. This move will position Zen Diamond in competition with well-established brands such as those under Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, the Adani Group and the Tata Group.

Zen Diamond was launched in Istanbul in 2000 by Emil Guzelis and has nearly 400 stores worldwide.

Emil Guzelis, Chairman of the Zen Diamond group, has teamed up with Neil Sonawala to spearhead the brand's India venture. Sonawala, who boasts extensive experience in jewelry distribution networks across Hong Kong, China, and Southeast Asia, as well as an advisory role with the De Beers Group and major retail chains in Southeast Asia, is expected to play a crucial role in Zen Diamond's Indian expansion.

Neil Sonawala also underscored the importance of catering to India's tech-savvy and globally well-travelled online buyers. He mentioned that Zen Diamond will provide affordable access to international jewelry trends while transforming the diamond jewellery shopping experience in India with outstanding customer service and in-store experiences.

