This company offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to switch at…

One of the largest corporations in the world, Google, once offered an employee a 300% pay increase in exchange for their loyalty.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

TRENDING NOW

Google is renowned for its technological innovation, but a 300 percent pay increase for an employee? It is possible, especially with companies like Google. A 50 percent raise, or maybe even a little more, is something you may have heard of, but 300 percent is simply excessive, especially considering how valuable that person was to Google. The CEO of the US-based startup Perplexity AI, Arvind Srinivas, disclosed this hiring on the Big Technology podcast, hosted by Alex Kantrowitz. According to Aravind Srinivas, the person who got a pay increase was a member of the "search team" and had no direct connection to the company's artificial intelligence division.

In an internal memo to all Google employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated, "We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year." This comes as Pichai warned employees of more job cuts and stated that the company needs to make "tough choices" to create capacity for investments going forward. According to reports, Google has let go of more than a thousand employees across a range of divisions since January 10. Previously, Sundar Pichai had stated that the company intended to eliminate 12,000 positions, or 6% of its total workforce worldwide.

IIT Madaras' Srinivas recently attempted to hire a Google employee for his Perplexity AI startup. After speaking with this company, he learned that an employee should naturally contact his employer to let them know about the new job offer. However, to his astonishment, the tech giant gave the employee an astounding raise, nearly 300 percent higher than before, during a period of layoffs that affected thousands of employees globally.

