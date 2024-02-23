Twitter
These brothers, born in Pakistan, founded India's largest mill worth over Rs 9398 crore, they are...

IRTC ties up with Swiggy Foods for meals on trains

PM Modi takes a dig at INDIA bloc, accuses alliance of working for 'parivar' not...

Crew first look posters: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon are set to risk it, steal it, fake it as cabin crew

Poacher review: Richie Mehta does the unthinkable, surpasses Delhi Crime in raw, emotional thriller on ivory trade

These brothers, born in Pakistan, founded India's largest mill worth over Rs 9398 crore, they are...

KRBL Limited is an Indian rice processing and exporting company, and the world's largest rice miller.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Sighania, Azim Premji, and a few of the names that come to our head when we talk about Indian billionaires or successful businessmen. However there have been a few Indian industrialists who made it big and are somehow part of our lives, but still aren't too famous. One such duo that founded India's largest rice mill was born in Pakistan. They had an interesting story that not many of us are aware of. The businessmen we are talking about are...

Khushi Ram and Behari Lal, brothers, started KRBL Limited, the company that produces the popular basmati rice brand India Gate, in Lyallpur (now Faisalabad, Pakistan) in 1889. They used to buy cotton from farmers and sold it to mills in Bombay. With time, their company grew, and they developed textile and cotton mills that dealt with British government organisations. However, they decided to move to India and start over with their family during the partition.

Khushi Ram and Behari Lal became traders of grains and oil after relocating to the Naya Bazaar in Delhi. They established the first branch of KRBL Limited in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after solidifying their place in the market. India Gate, the company's rice brand, was introduced in 1998. In the next few years, they opened two more facilities near Delhi. The first Indian rice company to get international investment was KRBL Limited in 2003. They even bought a 65-acre rice plantation close to Dhuri and turned it into one of the biggest rice milling facilities in the world.

Today, Anil K Mittal is the chairman and managing director of KRBL which is now India's top rice exporter and the world's largest rice miller. KRBL is the maker of the popular India Gate basmati rice. As per Hurun India, the valuation of the company stands at Rs 9,398 as of 2022. 

