Sunil Kothari: A Distinguished Businessman and Philanthropist Making Waves in Bharat and Thailand

Headlines

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

Meet ex-Apple executive who now leads India biz of Rs 2,24,811 crore firm, bought Rs 22 crore flat, she is…

Bengaluru rains: What happens if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washout? Will Pakistan play India in World Cup semi-final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC announces regulations for setting up of campuses by foreign universities in India

Influencer grooves to Bhojpuri song inside crowded train, viral video makes internet furious

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

5 things you should never do on Dhanteras

AI imagines Marvel and DC superheroes celebrating Diwali 

 7 health benefits of garlic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Deepika Padukone fans bash IMS BHU skit mocking her relationships with Ranveer, Yuvraj; call it character assassination

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi & Sana become decision-makers, throw these 9 contestants out of race to power

'Rakhi Sawant and I have...': Orry reveals exclusive details from bussing tables to being BFFs with Bollywood celebs

HomeBusiness

Business

Sunil Kothari: A Distinguished Businessman and Philanthropist Making Waves in Bharat and Thailand

Sunil Kothari, a prominent figure in Thailand since 1983, has been a stalwart member of the Indian community in the country.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world where true altruism can sometimes be overshadowed by self-interest, individuals like Sunil Kothari serve as shining examples of what it means to give back to society. Sunil Kothari is a renowned businessman and generous philanthropist with a heart as vast as his accomplishments. His unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, particularly in Bharat and Thailand, has left an indelible mark on the communities he serves.

Sunil Kothari, a prominent figure in Thailand since 1983, has been a stalwart member of the Indian community in the country. His dedication to fostering strong ties between India and Thailand has earned him a well-deserved reputation. His involvement in various community associations, such as the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thai Gems and Jewelry Traders Association, and Ekal Vidyalya Foundation Thailand, highlights his deep-rooted commitment to community development.

Sunil Kothari's philanthropic endeavors go beyond mere financial contributions; they represent a profound commitment to social change and the preservation of Indian culture and values. His resolute efforts have bridged the gap between India and Thailand, promoting socio-economic and cultural relations.

Among his many accolades, Kothari has received the Princess Plaque Award from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for his support of the 15th World Sanskrit Conference held in Bangkok. He has also been recognized for his contributions to the Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation in Thailand and his support for numerous organizations, including the Embassy of India in Thailand, India Thai Chamber of Commerce, and various universities.

Sunil Kothari's philanthropic works are nothing short of epic. His extensive range of initiatives includes providing aid to those affected by natural calamities, supporting religious and charity activities, and contributing to the upcoming WHC 2023 conference in Thailand. He has organized events to increase awareness about millets' benefits, supported International Women's Day celebrations, and paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Kothari has also championed the International Day of Yoga, supported cultural festivals, and contributed to projects like Shanti Bhumi Cremation Site and temple construction by BAPS Swami Narayan Sanstha.

Kothari's commitment extends to child welfare, where he runs the "Jaago Bachcho Jaago (Awaken Children Awaken)" campaign in his home state, Rajasthan, Bharat. His impact on underprivileged Thai children, scholarships to Indian Studies Centers, and support for various social, cultural, and religious activities are testaments to his dedication.

In conclusion, Sunil Kothari's philanthropic journey is an inspiring testament to the power of one person's unwavering dedication to society's welfare. His contributions, both financial and in spirit, have made a profound difference in the lives of many, and his legacy of giving back will continue to inspire generations to come. While these few words may attempt to capture his vast contributions, one can only imagine the depth of his impact on the communities he serves. Sunil Kothari is, indeed, a beacon of philanthropy and community building.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    CBSE Board Exams 2024: Registration for Class 9, 11 ending on November 10, check fee structure, other details

    Former US President Donald Trump testifies in civil fraud case, calls it 'political witch hunt'

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair pollution review meeting today as AQI drops in Mumbai

    Meet college dropout from Bihar who built Rs 2,300 crore company in just one year after multiple failed businesses

    Anand Mahindra shares THIS unique approach to combat Delhi's pollution crisis, watch

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

    Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

    Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

    Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

    In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE