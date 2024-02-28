Meet woman whose husband has Rs 36690 crore net worth, but she hasn't bought new saree in 30 years, her own net worth...

Sudha Murty wears sarees that have been gifted to her by her sisters, close friends, and the NGOs she is associated with.

Sudha Murty, the chairperson of Infosys Foundation and an accomplished author with over 150 published books, is breaking stereotypes and defying conventional gender norms by excelling in engineering. She shares a life of simplicity despite a staggering net worth of Rs 775 crore.

Surprisingly, Sudha Murty has not bought a new saree in three decades. This decision might seem puzzling at first glance, given her significant financial assets. However, Sudha's reasoning is rooted in her spiritual beliefs. During a visit to the holy city of Kashi, she decided to give up something she cherished deeply as an offering. That cherished item turned out to be sarees, and she has not purchased a new one since. Instead, Sudha Murty now limits her purchases to essential items only.

Sudha's husband, Narayana Murthy, shares her modest and unassuming lifestyle. Notably, Forbes estimates Narayana Murthy's net worth at $4.4 billion (approximately Rs 36,690 crore). Both of them are avid readers and have an impressive collection of around 20,000 books.

Sudha, in particular, wears sarees that have been gifted to her by her sisters, close friends, and the NGOs she is associated with. Among her most treasured possessions are two hand-embroidered sarees given to her by a group of abused women.

Despite her remarkable success, Sudha Murty remains deeply connected to her roots. She was born into a Deshastha Madhva Brahmin family in Karnataka, where her father was a surgeon and her mother a school teacher. Her daughter, Akshata, is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sudha playfully noted that while she transformed her husband into a successful businessman, her daughter went a step further and made her husband a Prime Minister. This amusing anecdote highlights the influential role that a wife can have in her husband's life.