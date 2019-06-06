Solar installations down 49% in Q1, may reach 71 gigawatt by 2022
However, with an aggressive push and supportive policies, the goal is still achievable
According to a Mercom report, solar installations in India are likely to reach 71 gigawatt (gw) by the end of 2022, almost 30% lower than the 100 gw target set by the government. However, with an aggressive push and supportive policies, the goal is still achievable
30 gw – Cumulative installed capacity at March 2019-end
9 gw – Capacity may get installed this year
Q1 2019 snapshot
49% – On-year fall in installations to 1,737 megawatt (mw) from 3,377 mw, mainly owing to difficulty in getting the required approvals due to general elections
1,474 mw or 85% – Of installations were large-scale
Around $2.8 bn – Investment in solar, down 12% on-year
Over 800 mw – Auctions cancelled as tariff caps a contentious issue
4% – Installations in Q1 2019 were up from 1,638 mw in Q4 2018
32% – Solar's share in new power capacity added in Q1 2019
Rooftop
12% – Its share total installations
260 mw – Capacity added in Q1 2019, a 33% drop
390 mw – It was a year-ago
Only 9% – Of targeted capacity addition achieved
Rooftop market is expected to bounce back in the second half of the year