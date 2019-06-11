Small cities, not metros driving home loans

Tier-II and -III cities across 50 districts saw 15-36% growth in outstanding home loans during FY2013 and FY2018 versus 8-12% across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, as per JLL

Rs 9.7 L cr – India’s home loan market hit in FY2018, growing at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%

Rs 4.6 L cr – It was in FY2013

What's driving growth peripheral cities?