Small cities, not metros driving home loans
Rs 9.7 L cr â€“ Indiaâ€™s home loan market hit in FY2018, growing at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%
Tier-II and -III cities across 50 districts saw 15-36% growth in outstanding home loans during FY2013 and FY2018 versus 8-12% across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, as per JLL
Rs 4.6 L cr – It was in FY2013
What's driving growth peripheral cities?
- Improved connectivity
- Infrastructure growth
- Better education and health care facilities
- Realtors adopting latest construction and development trends
- Lower land and manpower costs
- Policy initiatives like the Smart City Mission