Small cities, not metros driving home loans

Rs 9.7 L cr â€“ Indiaâ€™s home loan market hit in FY2018, growing at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%


Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Tier-II and -III cities across 50 districts saw 15-36% growth in outstanding home loans during FY2013 and FY2018 versus 8-12% across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, as per JLL 

Rs 4.6 L cr – It was in FY2013

What's driving growth peripheral cities?

  • Improved connectivity  
  • Infrastructure growth  
  • Better education and health care facilities  
  • Realtors adopting latest construction and development trends  
  • Lower land and manpower costs  
  • Policy initiatives like the Smart City Mission