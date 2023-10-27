Headlines

'He takes me for a drive...': Nita Ambani shares details about her relationship with Mukesh Ambani and their children

Nita Ambani says that she and her husband Mukesh Ambani still love doing the same thing that they used to when they were young.

PTI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

For girls to learn that they are equal to boys, they have to see that at their homes, says Nita Ambani, wife of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, on how they never differentiated among their three children who in the succession planning have got equal share of the Reliance empire.

Mukesh and Nita have three children -- twins Isha and Akash, 32, and Anant, 28. The three have recently been inducted on the board of India's most valuable company and are being groomed to take over its three almost equal verticals.

Isha, who is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal, is being groomed for retail, Akash for digital/telecom and Anant for new energy business.

In an interview with CNBC International, Nita Ambani spoke about her family life, including her relationship with her husband Mukesh.

"We have learnt so much from each other. Mukesh, as I say, has the floodlights in life... He thinks far ahead of his time. While I get into the meticulous details, he calls it the spotlights," she said.

Stating that she always tells her children that the single most important decision is choosing the right life partner, she said, "I am so blessed to have Mukesh, who's my best friend and my life partner." "And, you know, we've enjoyed the journey of life, raising our children and our grandchildren," she said.

She says the couple still loves doing the same thing that they used to when they were young.

"So he takes me for a drive, we love listening to Hindi music, eating street food, I love my 'bhel' on the road and he loves his 'dosa idli'.

"So, we still love doing what we used to love doing. So these are the values that we kind of really live every day of loving our family, respecting our elders, being honest, humble, I think not much has changed," she said.

About children, she said Isha, who too is a mother of twins, was hands-on with the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) -- a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts in Mumbai. "And now she's leading our retail (business)," she said.

"But I think for girls to learn that they are equal, they have to see that (at) their homes they have mentors who know that they're not anything less than boys. I have never differentiated between Isha, Akash and Anant. Whatever my boys could do, my daughter could do too." And this has been reflected in the succession at Reliance. Though Isha is married into Parimals, she is getting an equal share in the business as her brothers.

"Akash, Isha and Anant and a whole lot of the young generation is going to be the next leadership for Reliance and for India.

"In all three of them, I see different qualities. In Anant, my youngest, I see a compassionate young man who believes in conservation, in making the world a better place," she said.

"Akash is leading the digital revolution through Jio. Isha is leading retail besides taking active interest in Reliance Foundation. All three of them are very, very committed to working in Reliance. They have their own strengths," she said.

She tells her children to concentrate on their strengths and make them stronger. "Nobody's born perfect or nobody can be perfect. And it is okay to make mistakes. You learn much more from your mistakes than you do from your successes. Be humble, Be compassionate. Treat people with respect. And I'm very happy for the new young generation that is growing at Reliance," she added.

A Bharatnatyam dancer, Nita said the inspiration to set up NMACC came when she visited Australia for the Cricket World Cup and saw the Sydney Opera House.

"At that time, I thought, why can't India have something like this of its own? So the idea really sparked off at that time in Australia. And it's taken us now a decade to bring this to life." 

Nita, who is a member of the International Olympics Committee, said India is absolutely ready to host the Olympics. "Just like we would love to have the Olympics in India, the Olympics also cannot ignore the 1.4 billion people of India." She also heads Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd.

