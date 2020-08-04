Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, rallies 748 points

After four straight sessions of losses, equity benchmark indices on Monday scaled up 2% with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors amid firm global cues.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was up by 748.31 points or 2.03% to close at 37,687.91 while the NSE Nifty rallied 203.65 points or 1.87% to 11,095.25.

In the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement and Infosys were among the laggards.

Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service moving up by 2.3%, private bank by 2%, realty by 1.8% and auto by 1.6%.

But Nifty IT dipped by 0.7% after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers.

HDFC Bank advanced by 6.3% after reports said that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as the new Chief Executive Officer. The Additional Director and Head of Finance and HR will replace long-serving leader Aditya Puri.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ticked up by 2.7% and 2.3% respectively while auto majors Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp added gains of 3.2% and 2.7%. The other prominent gainers were Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, HDFC and Dr Reddy`s.

However, IT stocks slipped with HCL Technologies down by 1.8% and Infosys by 0.5% each. IndusInd Bank was down by 2% while Tata Motors, Grasim and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rose after strong US manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past worries about the coronavirus and global economy. Japan`s Nikkei jumped by 1.7%, Hong Kong`s Hang Seng by 2% and South Korea`s Kospi by 1.29%. Shanghai composite rose by 0.11%.

