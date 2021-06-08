Ridaex might soon accept cryptocurrency payments - first in India?

Cryptocurrencies have been getting a lot of traction lately, and many enthusiasts have now earned their livelihood by trading cryptocurrency. With blockchain technology, involving end-to-end encryption, it is also said that cryptocurrencies are much safer and secure when compared to classic banking systems.

Though big brands like TESLA Motors & SpaceX do accept cryptocurrencies like DOGECOIN as an official payment method, none of the major Indian brands have embraced this change.

However, this might soon change, as India's own Smart TV brand - Ridaex might be the company in the television industry to support Cryptocurrency as an official payment method.

For the unknown, Ridaex is an Indian Smart TV brand, which is both funded and run by an Indian CEO & Co-Founder Mr. Naveen Srinivas.

The brand is currently known for offering the Smartest televisions with different display panels such as QLED and IPS Panels. Not just that, the brand is also known for launching the most powerful Android Smart TVs in India with up to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage & an Amlogic S905X3 powerful processor.

Currently one can buy a Ridaex smart TV via their official website and their products are available via major e-commerce sites as well. This means, one might have to buy a Ridaex product via their official site to make crypto payments, as no major e-commerce sites currently accept crypto payments.

Another advantage of buying a Ridaex smart TV via the official channel is the offers, the company does run a frequent offer on almost all the products. This means, you can not only make a secure crypto payment but you can also get the Smartest TV at a much lower price. As of now, there is no official announcement on when the company would enable cryptocurrency on the platform. But as per the latest post of the CEO’s LinkedIn profile on 04 June 2021, unofficial information was gathered. We will keep you updated once it happens.

A Brand With Futuristic Perspective

If these speculations indeed become true, then, it does speak a lot about the brand Ridaex, which gives more options to users, especially millennials and Gen-Z, who currently swear by the likes of Dogecoin and Bitcoin. This also opens up a lot of opportunities in the market and might convince other brands to follow the footprint.

Though we are noticing a lot of fluctuation in the value of some of the most trending cryptocurrencies, they are likely to get stabilized soon. On top of that, unlike a rupee or a dollar, a cryptocurrency is universally accepted, and it even supports cross-wallet transfer.

