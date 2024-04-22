Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's adorable photos from baby shower go viral, leave fans awestruck

This actress gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Chiranjeevi; quit films for politics, died in plane crash, her death was...

RBI concerned about using credit card to pay rent, tuition fees; how will it affect P2P payments?

'Trolling mentally affecting my family': Chinmay Mandlekar reacts after netizens slam him for naming his son Jehangir

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's adorable photos from baby shower go viral, leave fans awestruck

This actress gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Chiranjeevi; quit films for politics, died in plane crash, her death was...

7 smallest birds in the world

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of RCB players

Yoga asanas to keep your nose in shape

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This actress was thrown out of 13 films, body-shamed, labelled 'manhoos' by producers, then gave solo Rs 100-crore hit

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore per film, gave no hit after that; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI concerned about using credit card to pay rent, tuition fees; how will it affect P2P payments?

The RBI believes that credit cards are designed for individuals to make payments to merchants, not for person-to-person transactions.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The use of credit cards in the country is steadily increasing with a large number of people using these for payment include rent payments, tuition fees, vendor payments, and society maintenance charges. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore was spent using credit cards in the past February alone. This reflects a 26% growth on an annual basis. 

The RBI believes that credit cards are designed for individuals to make payments to merchants, not for person-to-person transactions. The RBI has expressed reservations about such payments and speculations suggest that options like rent payments, vendor payments, and tuition fee payments through credit cards may soon be restricted.

In recent years, several fintech companies have emerged offering credit card holders the option to pay rent and society maintenance charges. For such payments, a separate escrow account is opened for the fintech credit card holder. Funds are transferred from the card to this escrow account and then transferred to the landlord's bank account. In exchange for this service, fintech companies charge a fee ranging from 1% to 3%. Platforms like Red Girraffe, CRED, Housing.com, No Broker, Paytm and Freecharge offer such facilities.

There are several benefits to making rent, tuition fee and maintenance payments through credit cards. Firstly, despite not having cash in hand, individuals are given a grace period of 50 days for such payments. Secondly, many credit card companies offer cashback and reward points, providing additional benefits to users. These reward points can also be utilised for discounts. Additionally, some companies waive the annual fee based on expenditure limits.

The RBI emphasises that credit cards are primarily meant for person-to-merchant payments. If transactions occur between customers and entities other than merchants, the recipient will need to open a merchant account. There are significant differences between the rules and standards for both types of transactions, so adherence to them is crucial. After concerns were raised by the RBI, banks have begun efforts to curb such payments. Many banks have even stopped offering reward points for rent payments. Some banks have excluded options like rent or tuition fee payments from being eligible for fee waivers based on expenditure limits. However, it may be necessary to wait for further decisions from the RBI before any complete ban is enforced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Ravi Pradosh Vrat April 2024: Date, time, shubh muhurat, significance and rituals

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to share

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore per film, gave no hit after that; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement