Ratan Tata’s Rs 1650000000 pet project honoured by Amul with viral doodle, calls it ‘The Ideal Hospetal’

Called the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, the ‘pet’ project of Ratan Tata is built in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1650000000.

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Billionaire Ratan Tata is the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and he has a massive fan following on social media platforms. Ratan Tata does not often post on social media, but most of the time when he does, it is related to his pet dogs or towards his love for animals. Known for his vision, hard work and philanthropy, Ratan Tata has achieved many of the dreams that he saw for an average Indian and one of his ‘pet’ dreams will soon be fulfilled. Ratan Tata will soon be launching one of India’s largest animal hospitals next month and to celebrate the dream of visionary billionaire, known diary brand Amul has come up with a creative doodle that is now going viral. In the viral Amul doodle, Ratan Tata can be seen petting a dog along with the popular Amul girl who also has a puppy in her hand.

Celebrating Ratan Tata’s new venture, Amul doodle reads, “The ideal hospetal”. In the image, the Amul girl can also be seen dressed as a nurse. Called the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital, the ‘pet’ project of Ratan Tata is built in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1650000000. Spread across 2.2 acres, it will be one of the few hospitals for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals that will be operational 24x7.



Ratan Tata’s new hospital for animals has partnered with five UK veterinary schools including the Royal Veterinary College London for training. The hospital will offer surgical, diagnostic and pharmacy services along with multidisciplinary care. The hospital is ground plus-four storey and has a capacity for 200 patients. It will be led by British veterinarian Thomas Heathcote.