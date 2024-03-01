Ratan Tata once used Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore home to highlight disparity issue: ‘Why someone would do that…’

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 948470 crore. He owns the world’s most expensive private residential property called Antilia. Estimated to be worth more than Rs 15000 crore, the 27-storey Antilia is a home to Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and baby Veda. Being the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani is often in the news and surprisingly, his super-expensive home is also part of the news for its grand parties, security, features and several other reasons. Although Mukesh Ambani and his family moved into India’s most expensive home Antilia in 2012, the building was already in the news as it got the attention of politicians, movie stars and other billionaires. One of the most celebrated Indian industrialists also got the eye of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata. Unlike others, Ratan Tata stayed away from criticizing Mukesh Ambani for his Rs 15000 crore home but instead he used Antilia as an example to express what he feels about the disparity in India.

While speaking to The Times in 2011, Ratan Tata said anything controversial or demeaning when asked about Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore home, but he did raise the issue of disparity in India.

"It makes me wonder why someone would do that. That's what revolutions are made of. The person who lives in there should be concerned about what he sees around him and [asking] can he make a difference. If he is not, then it's sad because this country needs people to allocate some of their enormous wealth to finding ways of mitigating the hardship that people have. We are doing so little about the disparity. We are allowing it to be there and wishing it away." Ratan Tata said in the interview.

The reply from the industrialist got a mixed reaction. While a few were accusing him for being jealous, others were lauding his honest opinion. The statement took a negative turn when a few media houses tried to sensationalise it after which Tata Group issued a statement to clear some air.

"We would also like to clarify on stories in Indian media regarding Mr Ambani's home. The report is out of context and factually incorrect. Mr Tata's comments on wealth are in the larger context of the growing disparity in society. The comments seem to have been deliberately sensationalised." the statement read. Ratan Tata is known for his modest lifestyle and philanthropic activities. He is one of the most popular billionaires in India.