Ratan Tata once used Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore home to highlight disparity issue: ‘Why someone would do that…’

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Diabetes: 10 everyday things that spike blood sugar

Before Shaitaan, 5 times R Madhavan played bad guy on screen

10 players who captained two IPL teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

HomeBusiness

Business

Ratan Tata once used Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore home to highlight disparity issue: ‘Why someone would do that…’

Estimated to be worth more than Rs 15000 crore, the 27-storey Antilia is a home to Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and baby Veda.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani with Ratan Tata (Image: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 948470 crore. He owns the world’s most expensive private residential property called Antilia. Estimated to be worth more than Rs 15000 crore, the 27-storey Antilia is a home to Mukesh Ambani and his family that includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and baby Veda. Being the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani is often in the news and surprisingly, his super-expensive home is also part of the news for its grand parties, security, features and several other reasons. Although Mukesh Ambani and his family moved into India’s most expensive home Antilia in 2012, the building was already in the news as it got the attention of politicians, movie stars and other billionaires. One of the most celebrated Indian industrialists also got the eye of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata. Unlike others, Ratan Tata stayed away from criticizing Mukesh Ambani for his Rs 15000 crore home but instead he used Antilia as an example to express what he feels about the disparity in India.

While speaking to The Times in 2011, Ratan Tata said anything controversial or demeaning when asked about Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore home, but he did raise the issue of disparity in India.

"It makes me wonder why someone would do that. That's what revolutions are made of. The person who lives in there should be concerned about what he sees around him and [asking] can he make a difference. If he is not, then it's sad because this country needs people to allocate some of their enormous wealth to finding ways of mitigating the hardship that people have. We are doing so little about the disparity. We are allowing it to be there and wishing it away." Ratan Tata said in the interview.

The reply from the industrialist got a mixed reaction. While a few were accusing him for being jealous, others were lauding his honest opinion. The statement took a negative turn when a few media houses tried to sensationalise it after which Tata Group issued a statement to clear some air.

"We would also like to clarify on stories in Indian media regarding Mr Ambani's home. The report is out of context and factually incorrect. Mr Tata's comments on wealth are in the larger context of the growing disparity in society. The comments seem to have been deliberately sensationalised." the statement read. Ratan Tata is known for his modest lifestyle and philanthropic activities. He is one of the most popular billionaires in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP's central election committee likely to announce names of Lok Sabha candidates today

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Nita Ambani set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 70000 crore business as...

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE