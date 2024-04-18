Twitter
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife sold 734000 shares of this Tata stock, reduced stake in…

Rekha Jhunjhunwala divested around 7.34 lakh shares in Tata Communications, bringing down her holding from 1.84 percent to 1.58 percent as of March.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 09:27 AM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala with wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of the most celebrated stock investors and business magnates in the country. Stock traders often used to follow his moves and suggestions to grow their portfolio. After the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his portfolio was inherited by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and she has brought some significant changes to her investments in the quarter that ended in March.

As per a report by Bloomberg, Rekha Jhunjhunwala was holding shares in 26 firms as of December 2023 quarter. Her portfolio was valued at 4.9 billion dollars. Out of these 26 firms, 13 forms have revealed their shareholding patterns for the March quarter. As per the pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala reduced a stake in five of the companies including Crisil, Tata Communications, Fortis Healthcare, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, NCC, and Canara Bank.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala divested around 7.34 lakh shares in Tata Communications, bringing down her holding from 1.84 percent to 1.58 percent as of March. When it comes to Crisil, Rekha Jhunjhunwala decreased her stake from 5.47 percent to 5.44 percent, compared to the previous quarter.

She also introduced KM Sugar Mills Ltd to her portfolio during the quarter. She added around 5 lakh shares or 0.54 percent stake in the firm.

