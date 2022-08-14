Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: PM Modi leads condolences, tributes on ace investor's demise

File Photo

Billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai earlier today. The 62-year-old veteran had invested in several well-known companies and in some startups.

He had invested in many big companies, including Titan, Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies, Tata Motors and Indian Hotels Company.

Known to be the Big Bull of Indian markets, Jhunjhunwala’s was India’s 36th richest person in 2021. According to Forbes, he was the 438th richest man in the world. As of August 2022, his net worth stood at $5.8 billion.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stepped into the stock market with mere Rs 5,000 in 1985. Several politicians and celebs have expressed his death as saddening. They marked it as a huge loss to India’s progress in stock markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief over the sudden demise of the veteran. He wrote, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the business tycoon as a bold risk taker with masterly undertanding of the stock market. Here's what she tweeted

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis remembered the man for his contribution to Indian industry. He tweeted, "Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji.

His contribution in Indian industry & economic development will be remembered forever. Our deepest condolences to his family & admirers. My humble tributes..ॐ शान्ति".

Meanwhile, Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri also shared his feelings on Twitter. He wrote, “OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend. It’s a great loss to Bharat. ओम् शांति।“

OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.



Virendra Sehwag took to the mini-blogging platform to express condolences to Jhunjhunwala’s family. He wrote, "End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away.

Popular actor, politician Ravi Kishana also tweeted about the sudden demise of the business magnate.