Popular brands owned by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, has many succession plans for Reliance Industries, although Mukesh Ambani has entrusted his daughter, Isha Ambani, with one of Reliance Industries' most lucrative subsidiaries. Currently, Isha Ambani is the Managing Director of Reliance Retail, a conglomerate that consists of more than 45 businesses and divisions, some of which include the well-known Jio Stores, Reliance Fresh, JioMart, Urban Ladder, Zivame, and Justdial.

Today, we will tell you about some of the brands that are owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and his daughter Isha Ambani.

Hamleys: In 2019, Reliance Retail, a division of Reliance Industries, in an all-cash deal of Rs 620 crore to acquire the British toy store Hamleys. One of the world's oldest toy dealers, Hamleys was established in 1760.

AJIO: With AJIO, Reliance Retail made its first into the fashion e-commerce space in 2016. The product quickly reached unprecedented heights in the Indian market. The online store has a huge selection of apparel, accessories, and shoes from both domestic and foreign brands.

Netmeds: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited, acquired a majority stake in Netmeds by way of a Rs 620 crore agreement with Vitalic and its subsidiaries. RIL now owns 60% of the internet pharmacy as a result of the purchase.

Tira Beauty: One of the new ventures under Reliance Retail's umbrella is Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retailer launched in April 2023. Tira is a new beauty brand established by Isha Ambani, with a new store launched in the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai’s BKC area.

Marks & Spencer: In 2001, Marks & Spencer made a move into India. With a 51% share in the parent brand Marks & Spencer, the corporation established Marks & Spencer Reliance India in April 2008 through a joint venture with Reliance Retail.

Cover Story: Considered India's pioneering fashion brand, Cover Story introduced international couture to India’s high street. Cover Story, a division of Reliance Retail under Isha Ambani, has a design studio in London.

Freshpik: In 2021, the gourmet brand Freshpik was launched. Its only location can be found in the Jio World Drive in BKC, Mumbai, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani.

7-Eleven: Considered the best convenience store in the world, 7-Eleven is open 24/7. Reliance Retail and 7-Eleven, located in Dallas, joined in 2021 to open Reliance Retail outlets in India. The first store opened in Mumbai.

Clovia: In 2022, Reliance Retail bought a majority stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, acquiring the online lingerie company Clovia.

Yousta: In 2023, Reliance Retail launched its fashion retail format, Yousta. According to an official statement, Yousta delivers fashion at reasonable pricing to youthful customers with modern technology-enabled retail layouts.

Reliance Trends: Reliance Trends is a division of Reliance Retail, which is led by Isha Ambani.