PM Modi to meet heads of India Inc today in a webinar to discuss PLI scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will the heads of India Inc to deliberate on various production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. These schemes were announced with the intention to minimize the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and draw investments from large companies and boost manufacturing.

As many as 42 industry heads are invited for this webinar with the Prime Minister. This virtual meeting will be attended by N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), RC Bhargava (Maruti Suzuki India), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Steel), TV Narendran (Tata Steel), Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel), Pawan Goenka (M&M) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), Satish reddy (Dr Reddy’s), Manish Sharma (Panasonic India), Manoj Kohli (SoftBank India), Hemant malik (ITC) and RS Sodhi (Amul).

As per a government official, their feedback will be used to further bolster the implementations of these schemes.

Also read PM Narendra Modi wants India's media industry to go global

The government officials to be present in this webinar includes DPIIT Secretary and NITI Aayog CEO.

The discussion is expected to be around the implementation outlay of the PLI scheme, budgetary support, exports and employment issues.

The government has earmarked big bucks for big firms under the PLI schemes. The total incentives under 13 such schemes, covering sectors - telecom, electronics, auto part, pharma, chemical cells, and textiles, stood at Rs 1.97 lakh crore over a five-year period.

The virtual meeting is part of the Modi government's various initiatives to fast rekindle growth impulses through a virtuous cycle of investments and soften the Covid blows to the economy. The Prime Minister has already addressed a series of webinars on various proposals of the Budget for FY22 to ensure proper and swift implementations.