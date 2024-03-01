Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore for money laundering

At least 9 injured in Rameshwaram Cafe explosion, CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast

'MS Dhoni is the god of...': Ex-India star makes massive claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on 'Pyaar Hua' during Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash, watch

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

WPL 2024, UP-W vs GUJ-W Live Score: Laura Wolvaardt departs for 28, GG two down

Side effects of having nutmeg

Wrong food combinations that you must avoid as per Ayurveda

Players with 100+ Test matches for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

HomeBusiness

Business

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crore for money laundering

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposes penalty of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd with reference to violations of its obligations under PMLA.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) has imposed a Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for violating anti-money laundering rules, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

FIU-IND initiated a review of Paytm Payments Bank on receipt of specific information from law enforcement agencies in respect of few entities and their network of businesses engaged in a number of illegal acts, including organising and facilitating online gambling.

The money generated from these illegal operations, i.e. proceeds of crime were routed and channelled through bank accounts maintained by these entities with the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, the ministry said.

"The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND),... has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd with reference to the violations of its obligations under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)," the ministry said.

The FIU passed its order imposing the penalty on February 15.

The FIU action follows RBI's January 31 directive barring Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits or credits in the accounts of its customers from February 29. The date was later extended to March 15.

(inputs from PTI)
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

    Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

    Lok Sabha polls: UDF finalises seat-sharing in Kerala, 16 for Congress, 2 for IUML

    Airtel may soon increase telecom tariffs, aims to get Rs 300 from…

    Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

    Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

    Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE