Twitter
Headlines

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank before RBI deadline

MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

World's highest grossing film franchise earned Rs 250000 crore, 50 times more than Baahubali, YRF Spy Universe combined

Akash Ambani’s Jio may soon launch India’s cheapest 5G phone, likely to be priced under Rs…

Meet Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna’s heroine who started working at 5 to support family, was slapped by director for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank before RBI deadline

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE Updates: Nita Ambani reveals idea behind celebrations, says 'wanted it..'

MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

Players with most sixes in WPL history

10 highest run scorers in T20 cricket who never hit century

Rare, unseen childhood photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

World's highest grossing film franchise earned Rs 250000 crore, 50 times more than Baahubali, YRF Spy Universe combined

Meet Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna’s heroine who started working at 5 to support family, was slapped by director for…

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

HomeBusiness

Business

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank before RBI deadline

The company had earlier announced to sign up new partnerships with other banks and take measures to provide seamless services for its customers and merchants.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

article-main
Paytm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, and Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Friday announced to discontinue various inter-company agreements, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ban on the bank’s operations inches closer.

In a BSE filing, the company said that as part of the process to “reduce dependencies”, Paytm and PPBL have “mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements with Paytm and its group entities.”

Further, the shareholders of PPBL have agreed to simplify the Shareholders Agreement (SHA) to support PPBL’s governance, independent of its shareholders.

“The Board of OCL approved the termination of agreements and amendment of SHA on March 1, 2024,” the filing read.

The company had earlier announced to sign up new partnerships with other banks and take measures to provide seamless services for its customers and merchants.

“In its intimation to stock exchanges on Feb 1, 2024, the company had indicated the possible financial impact,” it said.

Services like Paytm app, Paytm QR, Paytm soundbox and Paytm Card machines will continue to work uninterrupted beyond the RBI’s March 15 deadline.

Paytm said it is committed to uphold the highest standards of market leading innovation and technology enabled solutions for its customers.

Late last month, Paytm’s Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman and Board Member of Paytm Payments Bank.

PPBL’s future business will be led by a reconstituted Board by OCL, after the RBI ban on the bank operations from March 15.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was slapped by Rekha on set, then disappeared from films due to..

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, then quit acting to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

'5-star jail': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Centre for current parliamentary setup

Mukesh Ambani likely to appoint Nita Ambani on key position in his new business worth billions

Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE