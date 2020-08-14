Online retail platforms' share in smartphone market increased to 43% during COVID-19 pandemic

The INR 15,000 – INR 20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon.

Online Channel Share Increases to 43% in the Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2020 As Consumers Preferred Contact-Less Shopping Experience, stated Counterpoint Research.

Amazon held its highest ever 47% share among online channels. Moreover, Flipkart led the sub-INR 10,000 segment with more than 50% share in online channels

Xiaomi remained the top online smartphone brand with a 44% share.

Samsung grabbed 25% share in online channels, its highest ever share in a quarter.

Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said: “The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market, April being a washout month. Online channels’ shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-COVID level shipments at the end of Q2 2020 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown."

He further added that brands are aligning their product as well as channel strategies to drive up volumes. Multiple financing options and attractive offers have made the devices more affordable for consumers. During the quarter, multiple brands adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) business model and hyperlocal delivery to help their offline channel partners.

The INR 15,000 – INR 20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s were the top models in this price band on Amazon.

OnePlus remained the top premium smartphone brand on Amazon.

Flipkart’s share declined; however, the platform led the sub-INR 10,000 price band with more than 50% share in the overall online smartphone market.

Realme remained the top brand on Flipkart. Among the top ten models on Flipkart, five were from Realme. Newly launched Narzo 10 series drove the shipments for the brand.

Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Poco contributed most for Flipkart and accounted for more than three-fourths of its total smartphone shipments.

Poco maintained its strong performance in online channels in Q2 2020 as well. Poco X2 was the second-highest shipped model on Flipkart.

The top 5 brands captured more than 88% of the total online market.

Xiaomi alone captured more than 44% of the total online market in Q2 2020. Its Redmi 8A Dual, Note 8 series and Redmi 8 drove volumes, contributing to more than three-fourths of Xiaomi’s total online sales.

Samsung increased its share in online channels to 25%, driven by its Galaxy M-series models. Top five online models for the brand were all Galaxy M-series and they contributed to almost 90% shipments for the brand.

Vivo hosted sales on both the leading online platforms, offering discounts on its models. The brand maintained its top position on offline channels, driven by Y91i and Y11.

Six out of the top ten online models were from Xiaomi, followed by Samsung with three models. Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual was the best-selling device in Q2 2020.

OnePlus drove the shipments in the online premium smartphone segment, capturing more than 50% share, followed by Apple with a 25% share.