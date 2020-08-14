Online retail platforms' share in smartphone market increased to 43% during COVID-19 pandemic

Headlines

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Salman Khan sets the record straight: Official notice denies casting calls for his films — ‘Legal action will be taken…’

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Pooja Bhatt apologising to Elvish's speech, Weekend Ka Vaar was full of fun

Know Why Indian Football Team Might Miss Asian Games For Second Successive Edition

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather; pilgrims wait at base camp in Srinagar

Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin model Neelam Gill? and Adipurush recovers Rs 432 crore before its release, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 03

What will happen to old Parliament building after inauguration of New parliament building on May 28?

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

HomeBusiness

Business

Online retail platforms' share in smartphone market increased to 43% during COVID-19 pandemic

The INR 15,000 – INR 20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 03:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Online Channel Share Increases to 43% in the Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2020 As Consumers Preferred Contact-Less Shopping Experience, stated Counterpoint Research.

Amazon held its highest ever 47% share among online channels. Moreover, Flipkart led the sub-INR 10,000 segment with more than 50% share in online channels

Xiaomi remained the top online smartphone brand with a 44% share.

Samsung grabbed 25% share in online channels, its highest ever share in a quarter.

OnePlus was the top premium smartphone brand on Amazon. Realme remained the top brand on Flipkart.

Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said: “The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the overall smartphone market, April being a washout month. Online channels’ shipments also declined compared to the last year. However, due to the current circumstances, consumers are preferring online platforms. We have already witnessed pre-COVID level shipments at the end of Q2 2020 due to the pent-up demand created in the market by the nationwide lockdown."

He further added that brands are aligning their product as well as channel strategies to drive up volumes. Multiple financing options and attractive offers have made the devices more affordable for consumers. During the quarter, multiple brands adopted an online-to-offline (O2O) business model and hyperlocal delivery to help their offline channel partners.

The INR 15,000 – INR 20,000 price band contributed the most and reached its highest ever share on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy M31 and M30s were the top models in this price band on Amazon.

OnePlus remained the top premium smartphone brand on Amazon.

Flipkart’s share declined; however, the platform led the sub-INR 10,000 price band with more than 50% share in the overall online smartphone market.

Realme remained the top brand on Flipkart. Among the top ten models on Flipkart, five were from Realme. Newly launched Narzo 10 series drove the shipments for the brand.

Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Poco contributed most for Flipkart and accounted for more than three-fourths of its total smartphone shipments.

Poco maintained its strong performance in online channels in Q2 2020 as well. Poco X2 was the second-highest shipped model on Flipkart.

The top 5 brands captured more than 88% of the total online market.

Xiaomi alone captured more than 44% of the total online market in Q2 2020. Its Redmi 8A Dual, Note 8 series and Redmi 8 drove volumes, contributing to more than three-fourths of Xiaomi’s total online sales.

Samsung increased its share in online channels to 25%, driven by its Galaxy M-series models. Top five online models for the brand were all Galaxy M-series and they contributed to almost 90% shipments for the brand.

Vivo hosted sales on both the leading online platforms, offering discounts on its models. The brand maintained its top position on offline channels, driven by Y91i and Y11.

Six out of the top ten online models were from Xiaomi, followed by Samsung with three models. Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual was the best-selling device in Q2 2020.

OnePlus drove the shipments in the online premium smartphone segment, capturing more than 50% share, followed by Apple with a 25% share.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pani puri with kadhi! Gujarat street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you shocked

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Meet man who inherited Rs 20,000 crore from father, lives in 170 room house whose ticket price is...

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

India vs Pakistan ‘flag wars’: Why Pak will hoist Rs 40 crore flag on Independence Day amid Rs 2000 cr debt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE