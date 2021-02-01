OBC & UBI merger with PNB: Account holders beware! Do THIS before April 1, 2021 for smooth transactions

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB). The user IDs of the account holders of these two banks have changed due to the merger. That is, the account holder will no longer be able to transact with the old user ID. With effect from April 1, 2021, the user ID of OBC and UBI account holders will change. If you have not changed the User ID then you will not be able to use Net Banking.

All customers of erstwhile OBC Bank are now migrated to CBS of PNB wherein they can transact seamlessly via existing branches and digital banking channels like internet banking and mobile banking. The ATM switch and terminals also rowed smoothly into the PNB network.

Change in MICR Code and IFSC Code

According to information tweeted by PNB, the user ID of the old customers of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India has changed. After the merger of OBC and UBI banks with PNB, the MICR Code and IFSC Code have also changed from April 1, 2021.

How to create a new User ID?

First login to the 'know your user ID' option.

eOBC customers have to put 'O' in front of their 8-digit user ID.

eUNI customers need to put 'U' in front of their 8-digit user ID.

Customers with 9 digit user ID do not need to make changes

IFSC codes of both banks changed

PNB has also informed that the old IFSC codes of both banks have been changed. These codes will not work after March 31, 2021. Fund transfer will not be done using the old code. Bank's IFSC is also required to be added along with the bank account number for online transaction.

Six Indian public sector banks (PSBs), some of which have been in existence for over a century, ceased to exist on April 1, 2020 after their amalgamation with bigger PSBs. According to this plan, Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank, and Union Bank of India absorbed both Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. Also, Indian Bank took over Allahabad Bank.