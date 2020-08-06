Headlines

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she’s missing her father, Mahesh Bhatt, for the first time

Nifty, Sensex rise ahead of RBI interest rate decision

Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the repo rate in the bi-monthly monetary policy decision.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 10:19 AM IST

Indian shares clocked broad-based gains on Thursday ahead of a bi-monthly monetary policy decision by the country's central bank, with financial and IT stocks leading gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.52% to 11,159.45 by 0350 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.50% higher at 37,846.10.

All 11 major sectoral indexes were trading higher. The Nifty finance index was up 0.73% and the Nifty IT index 0.85%.

Around two-thirds of economists polled by Reuters expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the repo rate, the rate at which it lends overnight funds to banks, by another 25 basis points despite rising inflation, as a surge in coronavirus cases worsen the economic outlook.

Investors will also watch if the RBI decides to extend a moratorium on loan repayments to banks, which analysts have said could worsen asset quality of lenders.

The Nifty banking index was last up 0.4%.

