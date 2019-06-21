NCLT admits insolvency plea by SBI against Jet Airways

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passes Lok Sabha test

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

PM Modi invites US President Joe Biden to be chief guest at upcoming Republic Day celebrations

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

South directors who debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster

Best fruits for gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

'Country will change': Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar visit new Parliament building, laud Women's Reservation Bill

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

HomeBusiness

Business

NCLT admits insolvency plea by SBI against Jet Airways

A Bench of judges V P Singh and Ravi Kumar Duraisamy admitted the petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 05:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The local bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday admitted the insolvency application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) against grounded Jet Airways.

A Bench of judges V P Singh and Ravi Kumar Duraisamy admitted the petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The Bench said that the matter is of national importance and directed resolution professional, Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton, to complete the process within three months as against 180 days (six months) prescribed in the IBC.

The tribunal also rejected an intervention application moved by Netherlands-based operational creditors, citing lack of cross-border jurisdiction.

The matter will be further taken up on July 5 for the filing of a progress report by the resolution professional.

Two separate bankruptcy petitions filed by operational creditors -- Shaman Wheels and Gaggar Enterprises -- who claimed Rs 8.74 crore and Rs 53 lakh respectively from the cash-strapped airline has also been rejected.

On Monday, the SBI-led consortium of lenders decided to take the grounded airline to bankruptcy courts after failing to cobble together a revival plan despite working on it for over five months.

The airline owes over Rs 8,500 crore to the SBI and 25 other financial creditors and over Rs 13,000 crore to hundreds of vendors and the 23,000-odd employees.

The airline, which was started by entrepreneur Naresh Goyal around 25 years ago, was grounded on April 17 after it ran out of cash.

Last week, the National Stock Exchange said that it would remove Jet Airline from daily trading, which will take effect on June 28. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This 25-year-old CEO became Gauri Khan’s business partner, built Rs 150 crore furniture firm from scratch

3 reasons why Gen-Z has lower self-esteem than millennials

This man drops out of IIT to become actor, and gains popularity for playing major role in...

Decoding India-Saudi Arabia agreement for energy security and regional stability

Mukesh Ambani’s global hotel projects to compete with Tata’s Taj Hotels; price of luxurious properties is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE